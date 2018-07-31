USM: Forma y función swiss made

USM Modular Furniture es un reconocido fabricante de muebles modulares de uso residencial y corporativo, cuyo producto emblema es el USM Haller, celebrado como un clásico e incluído en colecciones permanentes del MoMA y el Museo Cooper Hewitt de New York. 

……………………………………………

Si detecta un mueble modular en las páginas de una revista Monocle o Wallpaper, en medio de un interiorismo firmado por los mejores arquitectos o diseñadores del mundo, o si tiene oportunidad de acceder a los interiores de oficinas en el Musée d ´Orsay o la Fondation Louis Vuitton en Paris, descubrirá muebles USM Modular furniture conviviendo en espacios de primer nivel alrededor del mundo.

Es que la fórmula modular de la marca suiza unida a un concepto innovador y flexible le asegura un lugar entre los clásicos del diseño moderno, y la premisa donde la forma sigue a la función unido a estándares de calidad, hace que los muebles persistan más allá de modas y se adapten a cualquier estilo.

Ya consagrados como objeto de culto son identificables a nivel internacional referentes de un sistema de producción y diseño innovadores.

USM fue fundada inicialmente en 1885 por Ulrich Schaerer en  Münsingen, Suiza, como negocio de cerrajería y carpintería metálica. En la primeras décadas del siglo XX, USM se especializaba en marcos de ventanas y más tarde en bisagras ornamentales y trabajos de precisión en hojas de acero. De hecho, muchas de las ventanas en casas antiguas en la cercana ciudad de Berna conservan aún su logotipo de USM. En época de postguerras expandieron el negocio a industria metalúrgica, si bien la compañía tal como se la conoce hoy surge en 1961 cuando comenzó a fabricar los muebles modulares utilizando esa materia prima de forma que el foco original como manufactura de metales se extendió a lo largo de su trayectoria

En ese año, Paul Schaerer, ingeniero, tercera generación al mando de la firma, y en plena transición de fábrica artesanal a industria moderna, convoca al arquitecto Fritz Haller, conocido por su trabajo en sistemas modulares para la construcción de una nueva fábrica  de crecimiento flexible y un pabellón.  Su colaboración en arquitectura y las nuevas instalaciones probó ser tan exitosa que avanzaron en desarrollo de productos. La fábrica y el pabellón requerían equipamiento y las opciones de madera habituales en el mercado no parecían combinar con ese entorno, con lo que se diseñó uno especialmente optimizando la materia prima y posibilidades de la firma. En una época de restricciones económicas parecía ser una solución a medida. Haller fue uno de los mejores ejemplos que ha dado la historia de un arquitecto volcando know how para diseño de muebles a nivel global, usando su experiencia previa en diseño de edificios de planta y alzados modulares repitiendo una grilla de acero (“mini”, “midi”, o “max”) casi idéntica, a distinta escala.  De su incorporación a la empresa metalúrgica de la familia Schaerer es que surgen justamente muebles fabricados bajo esa misma concepción modular: piezas de proporciones elegantes y diseño minimalista donde la forma sigue estrictamente a la función.

Algunas de las Obras de Arquitectura firmadas por Fritz Haller aplicando su sistema modulado “max”:

La innovación del sistema en esa escala radicaba en una grilla expandible basada en un nudo cromado en cada vértice y conectores dentro de tubos de acero que ocultan los tornillos y son ensamblados únicamente con un destornillador, no requiriendo mano de obra especializada para su montaje.

Contaba entonces con 3 tipos de piezas: punto+línea + plano, es decir, el nudo, los conectores y los paneles metálicos de cerramiento.

El momento “bisagra” llegó cuando Rotschild visitó la fábrica y al ver los muebles de las oficinas preguntó donde se vendían. Le dijeron que no había en el mercado y habían sido desarrollados por y para USM pero eventualmente podrían fabricarlos.

Así, el sistema fue patentado en 1965 : un conector que utiliza piezas esféricas que es una parte básica de USM Haller diseñada por Paul Schaerer en conjunto con Fritz Haller. En 1965 comenzó la producción y venta y en el ´69 su primer cliente a gran escala fue efectivamente el banco Rotschild de Paris a quien vendieron 600 puestos de trabajo.

De allí surge el USM Display, luego la línea “Kitos” de mesas de alturas regulables y el sistema “Inos” de organización interna, entre otros.

Más adelante sigue su expansión global abriendo filiales en Hamburgo, Paris, New York, Tokio y Londres, llegando a 40 representaciones alrededor del mundo.

La fábrica se expandió, manteniendo su locación inicial en Münsingen, certificada en normas medioambientales y trabajando para clientes alrededor del mundo.

El estatus de USM Haller como icono del diseño moderno se consolidó en 2001 cuando fue incluido en la colección permanente del Museo de Arte Moderno (MoMA) de Nueva York y todos querían tenerlo.

“Fue una decisión fácil usar USM en nuestro estudio. Hay una seriedad y una quietud en el diseño que apreciamos.”
– Yabu y Pushelberg

“Aquí, todo cambia continuamente. Tenemos que cambiar los muebles casi a diario y, con el sistema USM Haller, solo se tarda unas pocas horas.”
Catherine Bony, Directora de logística, Musée d’Orsay

“El mobiliario de USM cumplió con nuestros requisitos para las tiendas gracias a su fluidez, ligereza, modularidad, y el vidrio y el acero reflejan la estructura del edificio.”
– Catherine Ferrar, directora general, Louvre-Lens

Otra fortaleza del sistema es que se crea el mueble a partir de las necesidades y gustos de cada uno a partir de las diferentes longitudes de los tubos y las variaciones de colores y tamaños de paneles de metal. Las posibilidades son infinitas, ya que ademas de los paneles de metal, lisos o perforados en distintas inclinaciones, se puede utilizar vidrio. Ademas las mesas que se venden para oficinas, tienen altura regulable, manual o electrónica.

La clave de la firma ha sido la perseverancia y los proyectos a largo plazo. El aprovechar el “zeitgeist” de cada época adaptando sutilmente sus líneas sin perder la esencia modular es lo que ha hecho que USM sea compatible a diversos estilos y acompañe la evolución de conceptos de hábitats y de trabajo trascendiendo no solo como empresa sino como objeto de culto y clásico de referencia mid century modern.

……………………………………………….

USM por Monocle Magazine:

Instalación modular en la feria Salone del Mobile Milano 2018:

……………………………………………………..

Galería de imágenes de usos de USM en distintas áreas: residenciales,  oficinas, comercios, museos, etc.

_ Residenciales: Son ideales como bibliotecas o aparadores, divisores de ambientes, mesas de luz, complemento de placards, muebles multimedia  o  de cocina o baños.

_ Oficinas: Puede conformarse todo el ambiente de trabajo o solo complementar piezas con sistemas preexistentes. Ideales para archivos,  recepciones e incluso estaciones de trabajo completas.

_ Comercios

_ Clínicas

……………………………………………….

La inversión en un mueble USM es de por vida. 

……………………………………………….

En Uruguay,  Chamley S.A  representa, importa de Suiza y distribuye USM en forma exclusiva.

Carolina Saralegui su responsable local brinda información de producto y presupuestos: carolina.saralegui@chamleysa.com .

Tagged: design, furniture , modular , switzerland

Share This

About gabriela

Gabriela Pallares es Arquitecta con más de 15 años de trayectoria independiente y comunicadora de contenidos de diseño, arquitectura, tendencias y lifestyle en su portal “Ministerio de Diseño” , Diario El Observador (Uy), Canal 4 (Uy) y asesora para diversos medios y marcas locales e internacionales.

Related Posts

img

Pienso : Ideas para decorar comercios en Navidad SIN Papa Noel o Arbolitos : Sí se puede!!

img

Bit Design Hotel en Punta Carretas

img

Todeschini Montevideo

Leave a Comment

Contenidos editoriales de tendencias arquitectura y diseño para público en general, marcas y empresas.
Consultoria en diseño de imagen corporativa y comercial.
Copyrights © 2016 Ministerio de diseño. Todos los derechos reservados.

dillards mens