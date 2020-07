Conoce al mexicano que trabajó en X Men y hoy diseñó los trajes para los astronautas de SpaceX

View this post on Instagram

Flashback Friday! Here's some behind the scenes images from Batman Returns. There's a shot of Jose sculpting the Catwoman cowl and another one of him working on an earlier version that was sculpted for Annette Bening who was later replaced by Michelle Pfeiffer. The final image is of Jose's desk from that show. Although he still loves Kiss as much as ever, he doesn't drink nearly as many big gulps. #catwoman #batman #batmanreturns #michellepfeiffer #annettebening #MichaelKeaton #timburton #selinakyle #warnerbros #specialfx #costume #spfx #sculpting #mask #dccomics #josefernandez #ironheadstudio @warnerbrosentertainment #biggulp #carlsjunior #flashbackfriday #kiss #batmanday